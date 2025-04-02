Juan Soto gives opinion on potential Mets trade target Sandy Alcantara
This would be a cream of the crop type of deal for the New York Mets who will likely be looking for starting pitching at this year's trade deadline.
Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner who the Mets just faced on Tuesday, could become available on the trade market as the season progresses. The righty ace is coming off Tommy John surgery but looks like the pitcher he once was early on in his first two starts back.
Alcantara, 29, has another year of control at $17.3 million and has a club option for 2027 as well. For that, he will likely net the Marlins a major return in terms of prospects should he be dealt.
Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix didn't rule out the possibility of trading Alcantara when asked by reporters recently.
The Mets would certainly be interested in acquiring the ace of their NL East rivals who are in rebuild mode. For that, Mike Puma of The New York Post asked Mets star Juan Soto to give his thoughts on a potential trade for Alcantara in the future.
“It would be one of the best trades that we could have,” Soto told The Post. “I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge.”
“It’s going to take a lot to get him," Soto added.
Soto also told Puma that he believes Alcantara could somehow get even better if he were to join a contender such as a the Mets.
“If he goes to a team that has a chance to compete at the end, I think you are going to see who he is,” Soto said. “He is doing that on a team that has no serious chance to go to the playoffs, but he keeps trying and competing even without run support. Whenever he goes to a winning team you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of.”
The Mets' rotation has been more than solid to begin the regular season, but they don't have a true bonafide ace. That's where Alcantara would come in as the best available starter if the Marlins put him on the trading block as the season progresses.