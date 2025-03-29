Juan Soto hits first home run in New York Mets uniform
Juan Soto is on the board - and it'll be a familiar sight for New York Mets fans for the next 15 years.
In the top of the third inning, the 26-year-old outfielder stepped into the batter's box against Houston Astros right-hander Hunter Brown. With a 1-2 count, the Apple TV+ broadcast showed one of Soto's titanic homers in Houston in the past: a shot off the train tracks in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series, back when the outfielder was with the Washington Nationals. It was one of many moonshots that earned Soto a record-setting $765 million contract this offseason.
Right on cue, Soto unloaded on a cutter at the top of the strike zone and sent it off the facing of the second deck in right field. The ball left Daikin Park in the blink of an eye, with a 107.3 mph exit velocity; the current projected distance is 390 feet.
Soto's first home run in a Mets uniform comes in his second game with the team, and he's no stranger to getting off to fast starts with new clubs. His first career homer came in his very first plate appearance back in 2018 with Washington, and the first of his 41 long balls with the New York Yankees last year came in his third game (also in Houston).
Most importantly, the solo shot put the Mets ahead 3-0 after they scored two in the second inning. New York is looking to earn their first win of 2025 after falling 3-1 on Thursday; Soto went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, but struck out with the tying run at second to end the contest.
"We all want to do something in a big spot," Soto said after Thursday's game. "We're all trying to get the knock and we're all trying to bring the runs in. Try to help the team either way."
He surely did that on Friday.