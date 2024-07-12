Juan Soto 'Likely' to Ask For This Massive Contract Figure; Could Mets Land Him?
So you're saying there's a chance?
New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto appears to be intent on heading to free agency after the 2024 season concludes.
So could the Mets outbid their cross-town rivals for his services?
It's certainly possible, but it will be costly. Soto is still just 25-years-old and a generational talent. And according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Soto "will be seeking $500 million plus, and likely even $600M."
That is a massive figure, but there is no denying that Soto is one of the best players in baseball since debuting in 2018. Two-way mega star Shohei Ohtani landed a record-setting 10-year, $700 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason, but the Japanese phenom is an MVP slugger and Cy Young caliber starting pitcher.
The Mets have franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso set to become a free agent this winter as well. Billionaire owner Steve Cohen has deep enough pockets to sign both Soto and Alonso, but it's hard to envision him doing so given the 110 percent luxury tax penalty.
The Mets' organization will have to make a choice regarding who they want to lead their franchise for the next decade or so. Not to mention, Heyman also reported that Yankees managing parter Hal Steinbrenner is believed to "remain steadfast" in his desire to re-sign Soto long-term.
Soto and Alonso are repped by super agent Scott Boras, who typically encourages his clients to test the waters on the open market. This star duo will likely be no different.
Steinbrenner revealed to Jack Curry of YES Network back in May that the Yankees were going to approach Soto about a possible contract extension in season. But that extension is unlikely to come to fruition at this point.
Soto may ask for $600 million in free agency, and while it's hard to see him leaving the Yankees, the Mets could swoop in and outbid their cross-town rivals for his talents.