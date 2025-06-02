Juan Soto looking to carry momentum during Mets' west coast trip
As the New York Mets return to the city where they saw their magical season end last year, their prized free agent acquisition is beginning to get hot at the right time.
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto finally showcased at the plate over the weekend why the Mets gave him a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract. After going 0-for-14 in New York's previous series against the Chicago White Sox, Soto's bat came to life against the Colorado Rockies.
The 26-year-old went 4-for-9 at the plate against the Rockies with two home runs and three RBI. Despite Soto batting just .233 with June underway, the Mets are hoping that Soto will finally get into an offensive groove that Met fans have long been waiting for as the Amazins' begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.
While many can attest that this wasn't the start Soto or the Mets envisioned during his first season with his new ballclub, the four-time All-Star brushed off any concerns people may have had when he spoke with reporters after Sunday's game.
"I've felt good since day one, it's just the results haven't been there," Soto said. "Finally I'm getting some balls landing, finding some holes, some gaps. We've just got to keep working on it."
As Soto alluded to, results are finally showing up despite making hard contact all season long. Per Statcast, the outfielder has an average exit velocity of 93.6, a barrel rate of 15.1%, and a 54.7% hard-hit rate, all of which are in the 90th percentile or higher. His expected .302 batting average and .594 slugging percentage (based on his quality of contact rates) are much higher than the .233 average and .429 slugging he currently has, which indicates that Soto has been rather unlucky at the plate until now.
Soto will now look to keep his rhythm going on offense against the defending World Series champions and throughout the Mets' entire seven-game road trip. In 58 games thus far, Soto is slashing .233/.363/.429 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a .792 OPS.