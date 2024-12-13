Juan Soto on Choosing The Mets: 'I Think We Have The Best Chance to Win Here'
NEW YORK - At several points in his introductory press conference at Citi Field on Thursday, Juan Soto emphasized one key factor that went into choosing to sign his historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets - sustainable winning.
The word dynasty was brought up by Soto on a number of occasions and ultimately he felt that joining the Mets gives him the best chance to win a World Series title over the course of his deal.
"At the end of the day, we looked at everything, we looked at what all the (bidding) teams wanted to do for the next 15 years and I think we have the best chance to win here," Soto said of picking the Mets.
When later asked to clarify what he meant, Soto had this to say:
"To win a World Series. I think that's the mindset," Soto said. "What they want to do is have this team become a dynasty."
During the free agency process, Soto had lunch with Mets owner Steve Cohen and asked him how many World Series titles he wants to win in the next decade to which Cohen replied: 2-4.
In his lone season with the cross-town rival New York Yankees, Soto led the franchise to their first World Series appearance since 2009. However, the Yankees came up short in their attempt to retain the star 26-year-old, offering a 16-year, $760 million deal, which was just under the Mets' offer.
Soto acknowledged that he enjoyed his time with the Yankees and that they did everything in their power to bring him back, but he felt coming to the Mets was the best decision for him and his family.
Soto now joins NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo in the Mets' lineup. The Mets have remained engaged with homegrown free agent star first baseman Pete Alonso, and if they re-sign the "Polar Bear" it would create a star-studded 1-5 in the order.
Regardless, Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets were able to sell Soto on their vision. Soto believes the Mets give him the best chance to win a World Series and thinks they can build a dynasty given their commitment to winning.