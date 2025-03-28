Juan Soto's 6-word assertion on MLB's best ever hitter says it all
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto has a right to feel confident heading into the 2025 MLB season.
Not only has the 26-year-old asserted himself as one of baseball's most entertaining and talented players, but he also signed the biggest contract in sports history this past offseason. Given that Soto will be making $1.62 per second, $97.20 per minute, $5,833.33 per hour, and $140,000 per day for the next 15 years of his life, the Dominican Republic product has more than a few reasons to have a smile on his face.
There have been a lot of great baseball hitters in history, many of whom could be capable of staking their claim as the best hitter of all time. However, during a sit-down interview with ESPN's Jeff Passan that aired on March 26, 2025, Soto only needed six words to state his own case.
"Myself," Soto said when Passan asked him who the best hitter of all time is. While Passan was laughing, he added, "Until you prove me I'm wrong."
Nobody can ever cite Soto as having confidence issues.
While some of the more traditionalist baseball fans might not like hearing this assertion from a 26-year-old who has never won an MVP award, there's no doubt that Soto seems well on his way to becoming a MLB Hall of Fame inductee if his career continues on the same trajectory as it has started.
What's for sure is that if Soto can still confidently say he's the best hitter in baseball history by the time his career is said and done, Mets fans should have a lot to celebrate.