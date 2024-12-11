Juan Soto Sends Strong 4-Word Message to Francisco Lindor After Historic Mets Signing
All New York Mets fans know by now that their team secured 26-year-old slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract on December 8, which is the largest contract in sports history (by a lot).
There are endless reasons why Mets fans are over the moon about this signing. Not only is Soto a generational talent that essentially cements New York as having one of the NL's most dangerous lineups for at least the next decade, but it also provides an opportunity to pair two of the sport's most spectacular players.
The other player in that equation would be Mets' superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose 10-year, $341 million contract extension he signed the New York Mets on March 31, 2021 made him the highest-paid player in Mets franchise history — until Soto more than doubled that total a few days ago.
Lindor doesn't seem like the type of guy to get upset about a teammate out-earning him — which is proven by a December 11 article from Mets MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo that revealed a post-signing conversation between Soto and Lindor.
“I said, ‘Congratulations, my brother, enjoy,’” Lindor is quoted saying in the article. “‘This is fantastic for you, for your family. Have a moment for yourself, and then let’s get to work.’”
“Exactly. Let’s do it," Soto replied.
Later on in the article, Lindor added, "I did my homework, and all the stuff I heard about [Soto] was fantastic. He’s a hard worker, someone that cares about his craft, someone that cares about his winning, someone that cares about his family, someone that cares about his teammates and somebody that wants to continue to get better. That’s the Mets. It sounds like the Mets. It sounds like the culture I wanted to build, be a part of. I think he’s the right man for the job.”
The Mets have quite the formidable 1-2 punch to build their franchise's future around.