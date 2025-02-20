Juan Soto speaks about 'different vibe' of Mets culture
Despite being only 26 years old, the New York Mets are the fourth MLB franchise that Juan Soto has played for.
Soto spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals before he was traded to the San Diego Padres in August 2022. He was later traded to the New York Yankees in December 2023, played in the Bronx for the 2024 campaign, then signed a 15-year, $765 contract with the Mets in December 2024.
In other words, the Mets are the first franchise that Soto actively decided that he wanted to play for. And while it's still early, all indications are that he's enjoying this decision.
Soto spoke with the media on February 20. And at one point, he discussed his experience with the Mets thus far.
"After all these three years of changing teams, being here and there, it's like of like a different vibe," Soto said of being with the Mets, per an X post from SNY. "It's unbelievable, I don't believe it yet.
Read more: Would the Mets ever trade for Red Sox star Rafael Devers?
"I'm still in between, I'm still learning, and seeing this is actually where I'm going to be for the next 15 years," Soto continued. "But it's part of it. I'm still learning to see how I feel comfortable and everything but it has been fun."
At another point, he was asked about acclimating to the other Mets players.
"It has been fun. It's been really cool to get to know these guys," Soto said, per SNY. "It's a new group of guys, it's a lot of guys who have been coming from another organization and everything, but it's cool to see how they get along together and how they've been building this team to win a championship."
Mets fans surely can't wait to see how Soto continues to gel with his new roster as spring training progresses.