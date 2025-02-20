Juan Soto surprises teammate with car after number swap
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto made a huge gesture to thank teammate Brett Baty for giving up his jersey number.
Soto, who debuted in 2018 with the Washington Nationals, has worn number 22 for every season of his career. The number was available with both the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees, but it was not with the Mets.
It belonged to infielder Brett Baty.
Baty, who debuted in 2022, was willing to give the number to Soto this offseason. He agreed to relinquish it early enough that Soto was able to wear a number 22 jersey at his introductory press conference with the organization back in December.
Once position players reported to spring training, Soto made sure that Baty felt appreciated for the gesture.
Leading the infielder outside of the facility, Soto handed over the keys to a fully loaded black Chevy Tahoe. "It's all yours," Soto said when presenting the vehicle to Baty in the players' parking lot. "I just appreciate you. Thank you for the number, I really appreciate it. It's the first one I ever wear, so I want to give you something nice."
The Tahoe definitely qualifies as nice - a fully loaded 20205 High Country model retails for $79,900. To put it mildly, the 25-year-old infielder was floored.
"Oh no you didn't!" Baty exclaimed as he walked outside and saw Soto next to the SUV. "Look at this thing. You put the bow on, too! This is definitely really nice."
The vehicle also answers a question that lingered from Soto's first spring press conference - the major purchase he made after signing his historic 15-year, $765 million contract. At the time, he admitted that he had not yet made any large purchases but teased that one was on the way.
"A couple things" in mind, he explained, although he had not purchased anything yet. "I'm waiting. You're gonna see."
Baty, who swapped to No. 7 over the winter, was the first to see on Thursday morning.