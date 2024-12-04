Juan Soto Sweepstakes Gets Critical Update From MLB Insiders
There hadn't been many updates to the Juan Soto free agency saga since the teams believed to be pursuing Juan Soto in free agency (which includes the New York Mets) met with the 26-year-old slugger in November and then sent him their offers.
But that changed on December 3, when The Athletic's MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal, Evan Drellich, and Brendan Kuty released an article that revealed multiple vital updates about the ongoing Soto sweepstakes.
"The floor for Juan Soto is $600 million.
"The bidding for the free-agent MLB outfielder has surpassed that amount, according to two people briefed on the negotiations who were not authorized to speak publicly," the article wrote.
"Agent Scott Boras said Tuesday at Dodger Stadium that Soto has started the process of eliminating potential landing spots, but did not specify which ones."
Later on, the article added, "The two people briefed on the negotiations said that all remaining contenders have made offers above $600 million.
"The expectation within the industry is that Soto will make his decision by the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin in Dallas on Sunday, and possibly even before the meetings kick off. But Boras said he doesn’t expect an 'imminent' decision."
There are a couple of pertinent things to take from this article. One is that previous reports about some of the Mets' competitors (i.e., the New York Yankees) not being willing to pay $600 million for Soto were inaccurate.
Another intriguing aspect of that Soto is expected to make his decision within the next week. Regardless of where he ends up, this will allow the rest of the league to start making other free-agency acquisitions accordingly, which means that December should be a busy month for the league.
Now all Mets fans can do is hope Soto will decide to take his talents to Queens.