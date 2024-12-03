Inside The Mets

Mets Could Have Another Advantage in Juan Soto Sweepstakes

The New York Mets have one major thing going for them over their cross-town rival in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Grant Young

Aug 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) smiles after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) smiles after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have made it clear that they're willing to spend big this offseason. And no player will command more money than former Yankees slugger Juan Soto.

We already know that the Mets are among the finalists to win the Soto sweepstakes — but they also aren't alone.

The five suitors still thought to be in pay for Soto are the Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While all these teams have proven willing to break the bank for Soto, some appear more willing than others — which NJ.com's Randy Miller alluded to in a December 2 article.

"One person with knowledge of the discussions believes the Red Sox, Mets and Blue Jays all have made offers upwards of $600 million while the Yankees are in the $550 million range," Miller wrote.

"Soto’s first offer from the Mets was for $660 million, according to retired All-Star second baseman Carlos Baerga," he continued.

"If that’s accurate, the Yankees probably have no shot at Soto because one of the people told NJ Advance Media that the Yankees expect the final offer to be under $600 million and the Yankees are prepared to move on if the price goes above $600 million."

It's unknown whether Baerga's claim about the Mets offering Soto $660 million is accurate. But it's safe to assume that the Mets offered at least $600, which is apparently more than the Yankees are prepared to spend in order to retain Soto.

So if Soto's ultimate decision comes down to who's paying him the most, the Mets would appear to at least have the Yankees beat.

