Key Mets bullpen addition takes significant step in injury rehab
New York Mets offseason addition A.J. Minter is set to face live hitters for the first time since his 2024 season ended for hip surgery in August.
It is a significant step in the injury rehab of Minter, with Tim Healey of Newsday reporting that the lefty reliever is pitching a live batting practice in Port St. Lucie on Sunday (today, March 2) while the rest of the roster is in Ft. Myers for a road matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
The 31-year-old, signed away from the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves, struggled in 2024 with a hip impingement that ultimately required season-ending left hip surgery. If he is fully healthy and recovered for the 2025 season, his prowess in a setup role should strengthen the back end of New York's bullpen ahead of closer Edwin Diaz.
Minter signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets this winter. The deal included a player opt-out after the 2025 season. The Mets will be counting on Minter and Ryne Stanek to serve as the two main setup men to closer Edwin Diaz.
Minter left the Braves as the franchise's career leader in holds, notching 87 holds and 16 saves in the last four seasons and 114 holds across his eight-year career, all with Atlanta. He also leaves Atlanta with the third-most relief appearances in franchise history; his total of 384 is behind only Gene Garber (557) and Mark Wohlers (388). Minter also won the 2021 World Series as part of Atlanta's vaunted "Night Shift" bullpen.
If the lefty shows that he is fully recovered from the hip injury, his addition can dramatically strengthen the Mets' bullpen in a number of ways. The lefty has been rather platoon-neutral in his career, with a .232 batting average allowed to right-handed batters and a .221 to left-handed batters. He has also filled in as an emergency closer on occasion, notching 36 career saves.
Minter also brings postseason experience to a roster that was two wins shy of winning the NL pennant in 2024. Minter pitched 12 innings with 18 strikeouts in Atlanta's 2021 World Series run, including two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Atlanta's championship clinching Game 6 victory versus the Houston Astros. For his career, he has 20 postseason appearances, three in the World Series, with 36 strikeouts in 25 innings and a 2.88 ERA.
But the health will remain a question until he passes several tests, starting with facing live hitters. Amidst two injured list stints for the hip impingement last season, his vaunted 96 mph fastball was down to a career low 93.5 mph before opting to end his season by having surgery.
If his live BP goes well in Port St. Lucie, the addition of the fiery and driven Minter will do nothing but throw more fire on the rivalry between New York and Atlanta in the NL East.
