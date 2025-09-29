Inside The Mets

Key takeaways from Mets' end-of-season press conference

Here are the key takeaways from David Stearns' end of the season press conference at Citi Field.

Pat Ragazzo

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field.
Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In a year where the New York Mets had lofty expectations and got off to a hot start, they ultimately collapsed to miss out on the postseason.

In the wake of the 2025 season ending without a playoff berth, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the media on Monday to discuss what went wrong this season.

Mets On SI has you covered with all the important takeaways from Stearns' press conference at Citi Field. Read the key points and recap below.

Stearns took accountability

"I'm the architect of the team and I'm responsible for it," Stearns said.

"I take ownership over this roster. I've been here now for two years, that's plenty of time to shape a roster, to meld a roster."

The Manager

New York Mets, Carlos Mendoza
Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) talks to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (95) against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Manager Carlos Mendoza will be back in 2026, but the rest of the coaching staff will be evaluated in the coming weeks.

When asked why Mendoza is the right man for the job, Stearns had this to say: "I still believe he's a very good manager and I think he's going to demonstrate that."

Adding a frontline starter

Houston Astros, Framber Valdez
Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Stearns cited developing pitchers for sustainable success but did not rule out going after a big starter this winter.

"I think we have to be open to everything........Going into the offseason we're not going to take anything off the table."

Run Prevention

New York Mets, Sean Manaea
Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) reacts as he exits the game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Stearns kept harping on run prevention as a main reason why the Mets were so disappointing in 2025. The executive said their run prevention wasn't good enough and is something that needs to improve next year.

Kodai Senga

New York Mets, Kodai Senga
Aug 25, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Stearns acknowledged that Kodai Senga has had two straight inconsistent years. Stearns said it'd be "foolish" to rely on Senga to make 30 starts next season.

Pete Alonso

New York Mets, Pete Alons
Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I'd love to have Pete back and we will see where the offseason goes," Stearns said.

Alonso announced on Sunday that he will indeed be opting out of his deal in the offseason and will retest free agency this winter.

Edwin Diaz

New York Mets, Edwin Diaz
Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Instead of speculating on what Edwin might do, I think we will let him make that decision and then comment."

The Mets closer told reporters on Sunday that he's going to talk with his family before making a decision to opt out of his contract or not.

Rookie starters

New York Mets, Nolan McLean
Sep 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) walks off the mound in the fifth inning Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The expectation is that Nolan McLean will play a big part in the starting rotation next season. Stearns delivered praise to McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong for coming up to the majors down the stretch and proving they belong. He expects all three arms to have a role in the big-leagues at some point next year.

On adding a GM

Stearns made it clear that the Mets aren't going to go out and conduct a robust search for a new GM candidate.

