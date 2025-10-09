Key Yankees' free agent could be a perfect fit for the Mets
The baseball season has come to an end in New York. After the New York Mets missed the playoffs, the New York Yankees lasted about a week and a half longer before getting eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday night.
There figure to be some big changes for both teams over the winter, and one of them could involve Yankees' reliever Devin Williams switching boroughs to pitch in Queens.
Williams was a key piece to the Yankees' Plan B after Juan Soto defected to the Mets but struggled during the regular season; he went 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances, saving 18 games and blowing four. The Yankees removed Williams from the closer's role by mid-season, acquiring David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates as his ninth-inning replacement at the trade deadline.
While Williams told reporters after the Yankees' Game 4 loss that he was open to remaining in the Bronx, it remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual. Bednar is under club control beyond this season, as are fellow deadline acquisitions Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. With Bednar entrenched as the Yankees' closer, it could make sense for Williams to seek a fresh start elsewhere if he wants to rebuild his value.
Read More: New York Mets' Edwin Diaz replacement options reveal bleak reality
Why Devin Williams could be a good fit for the Mets
The Mets figure to be active this offseason to address multiple needs, which includes their bullpen. While the guts of the unit figure to be in place already with A.J. Minter under contract and the team likely to pick up options for both Brooks Raley and Drew Smith, the back of the bullpen needs more certainty.
The first priority for the Mets is to figure out a way to keep Edwin Diaz, but even if they do that, they will still need to find a setup man to build a bridge to him. Ryne Stanek disappointed in his second year in New York, while all three of David Stearns' deadline rentals (Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto) are set to become free agents alongside Stanek.
Helsley will likely look for an opportunity to close, which he looked good doing prior to being sent to New York. Soto seems like an illogical fit with a pair of lefties already back in Minter and (likely) Raley. Rogers has been consistent and is the type of durable reliever that may entice Stearns to offer a multi-year contract, but it is unclear if he enjoyed his time in New York, with a return to a West Coast team a possibility.
That set up opening would be a good fit for Williams, who has a connection to Stearns from their time together in Milwaukee. Setting up for Diaz would give Williams a chance to stay in the New York market and show that his 2024 performance was a fluke, enabling him to potentially dominate in a setup role while getting occasional save opportunities when Diaz needs a night off.
There is no question that Williams has a talented arsenal with an elite changeup that can be a major weapon when it's clicking. While Williams would likely look for an opportunity to be a closer first, it's unclear if he will find it given his 2025 struggles, making a one-year pillow contract a good option for him to reset his value before testing free agency again at age 32.
Having that familiarity with Stearns could be attractive to Williams, who had his best years in Milwaukee, and his pitch mix would give opponents a much different look than what the rest of the Mets' bullpen offers. Getting a guy with Williams' track record as the primary bridge to a returning Diaz would be a coup for Stearns and allow him to focus on building up the rest of his team's weaknesses with a more aggressive approach.