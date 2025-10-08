New York Mets' Edwin Diaz replacement options reveal bleak reality
While the New York Mets are surely going to express interest in many free agents this upcoming offseason, the two free agents they should perhaps pay the most attention to have been part of their roster since the 2019 season.
These two free agents are Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. Alonso made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2019 and has been a key piece of their lineup (and one of baseball's premier power hitters) ever since, while Diaz's New York tenure also began in that same season after he was traded from the Seattle Mariners that winter.
Diaz has a player option in his five-year, $102 million contract that allows him to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of his contract with the Mets this upcoming offseason. And given that the 31-year-old hurler has continued to assert himself as one of the sport's best closers (as shown through his 1.63 ERA and 28 saves during the 2025 season), there's no question he'll be able to secure a lucrative deal this winter.
Tanner Scott, who was arguably MLB's best closer in 2024, signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Diaz can probably expect to get more than that, but certainly not less. This means that while he has expressed interest in returning to the Mets, the team will need to show him the money if they want him back.
Expert Notes Bleak Mets' Edwin Diaz Replacement Options
Mike Puma of the New York Post published an October 7 article that assessed who the Mets might turn to as a closer if Diaz does sign elsewhere this offseason.
While he listed somewhat appealing names like Nick Martinez, Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Andrew Kittredge, and Kyle Finnegan, the reality is that Diaz arguably is a better pitcher than all of these names. He also noted that Diaz is younger than every pitcher listed, which suggests he would be able to produce at an elite level for longer (and thus make for a worthy investment).
The Mets could also look internally for a potential Diaz replacement. However, they're not going to have interest in re-signing Ryan Helsley after how bad he was upon getting traded. And other potential options (Puma suggested potentially converting Jonah Tong or Brandon Sproat to a closer role) don't have the experience or pedigree, which means a major risk.
Read more: Mets' NL East rival might be top Edwin Diaz suitor
Therefore, if the Mets lose the Edwin Diaz sweepstakes, they might have to sign a veteran arm like Kenley Jansen or put one of their current relievers who are still under contract in the role.
In other words, they need to do everything in their power to bring Diaz back.