Lefty Reliever Put on Waivers in Surprise Move; Should Mets go After Him?
The Chicago Cubs reportedly placed veteran left-handed relief pitcher Drew Smyly on waivers Monday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
Smyly was not designated for assignment. Teams will have two days to claim him, and he would make an enticing addition to any team looking for potential left-handed bullpen matchup depth for a possible October run, which includes the New York Mets.
The 35-year old 11-year Major League veteran will immediately become available for contending teams currently in the postseason race as September approaches. Smyly has previously played for seven organizations – including three-year stints with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and, most recently the Cubs from 2022-24 – and owns a career record of 67-64, with a respectable 4.16 ERA, 1,106 strikeouts, 366 walks across over 1,000 total innings.
Smyly was having a good season in Chicago after signing a two-year, $19 million contract prior to the start of the 2023 season. In 50.2 innings this season for the Cubs, who are currently 65-66, 5.5 games behind the final National League Wild Card spot and losing ground, Smyly went 3-6, with a 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, recording 43 strikeouts and allowing just 18 walks. He was placed on the 15-day injured list back on April 23 with right hip impingement, but was later activated on May 25 and the injury has not been any issue for him since.
The Mets entered Monday only three games ahead of the Cubs at 68-63, but president of baseball operations David Stearns was active heading into the trade deadline in July, signaling to the fan base New York was attempting to make the postseason for the second time in the past three years. The Mets are in better striking distance, just 2.5 games behind their NL East division rival Atlanta Braves (70-60), and own a much more potent offense than the Cubs.
Smyly’s contract has a 2025 mutual option, which includes a $2.5 million buyout. Based on his performance up until this point, he has likely earned the opportunity to play in 2025 in the hypothetical scenario an organization, possibly the Mets, claims him. Along with his buyout, the lefty is still owed $1.9 million this season so landing him on waivers wouldn't be cheap.
Chicago’s pitching staff overall has been a weak spot all season. In 2024, Smyly helped keep the Cubs afloat, but his services would be better utilized on a team ahead of the Cubs like the Mets, or a another club currently holding a playoff position.