Major New York Mets Matchup Gets Flexed to Primetime
Like Carrie Underwood, New York Mets fans will have to wait all day for Sunday night, which is set to host one of their biggest remaining matchups on the 2024 schedule.
ESPN announced on Monday that the Sept. 22 contest between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field will be getting the "Sunday Night Baseball" treatment, putting the spotlight on one of the most meaningful games left on Major League Baseball's regular season docket. The game was originally set to start at 1:40 p.m.
Entering this week, Philadelphia (86-58) leads the Mets by seven games for the lead in the National League East. Even with that noticeable advantage, the Phillies are still playing for the top seed on the NL playoff bracket, as they sit a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for that spot. The Phillies are also three games ahead of NL Central leader Milwaukee to avoid hosting duties in the Wild Card round.
The Mets (79-65) are also in the thick of the playoff chase after a nine-game winning streak, leaping into the third and final Wild Card slot. They currently hold a one game lead over the Braves.
Matchups between the Mets and Phillies will go a long way in determining the final NL playoff bracket. The teams are due to meet seven times over their final 19 games. MLB's national television partners have taken notice; all but one game in the four-part set is due for the national treatment, with the Thursday and Saturday games respectively destined for Fox and Apple TV+.
The adjusted game for the Worldwide Leader is the latest and also the final of a four-game set. Philadelphia owns a 4-2 advantage in the series so far, which includes a two-game split in MLB's London Series in June. Before that, a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park awaits this coming weekend.