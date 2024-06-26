Mark Vientos Credits Mets Legend’s Coaching For Recent Success
New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos was the best player on the field during Tuesday’s Subway Series win against the New York Yankees.
Vientos belted two home runs off of reigning AL CY Young Award winner Gerrit Cole in the game; one being a 382-foot shot to left field in the second inning, and the other an impressive opposite-field drive in the fourth inning that traveled 385 feet.
That fourth-inning blast was the third consecutive plate appearance with a homer for Vientos, whose 451-foot moonshot in his final at-bat against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday was the longest home run of the Mets’ 2024 season, per ESPN.
After Tuesday’s 9-7 win over the Yankees, Vientos shouted out Mets legend Carlos Beltran's guidance for his recent success at the plate.
When Vientos was asked when not pulling the ball became a focus for him, he said, “I talked to a couple guys, talking to [Carlos] Beltran. And it’s just fortunate for me that I have so many great people to ask questions and give me such good advice."
Vientos was in a 0-for-14 funk at the dish before these three consecutive home runs,
“Beltran and I] sat down and we talked about it and… he was like ‘Hey, you should think center, right-center. I feel like that would simplify the game for you,’" Vientos continued. "And I feel like I’ve been working on that in the cages and it has been helping me.”
Vientos added that his conversation with Beltran took place in Chicago.
After Tuesday’s performance, Vientos is now slashing .297/.349/.576 with a .925 OPS, nine home runs, and 20 RBIs in 118 at-bats this season. He is quickly becoming a rising star and key piece of the future for the Mets.
If the 24-year-old third baseman keeps up this current form, he’ll quickly become a cornerstone in the Mets’ future plans.