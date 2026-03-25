New York Mets Finalize Last 2 Spots on Opening Day Roster

The New York Mets’ Opening Day roster is set.

On Wednesday, the Mets announced that infielder Vidal Bruján, left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson and catcher Ben Rortvedt were designated for assignment. The moves signaled that utilityman Jared Young and left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady secured the final two roster spots.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/ceAPp8CrpJ — New York Mets (@Mets) March 25, 2026

Young, 30, has been with the Mets organization since the start of the 2025 season. The versatile left-handed bat appeared in 23 games with the big league club last year, batting .186/.234/.488 with four home runs and six RBIs. In Triple-A, he hit .300/.396/.560 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs over 75 games.

This spring, Young went 3-for-20 (.150) in Grapefruit League play and 1-for-6 (.167) with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. He gives the Mets a backup option at first base behind Jorge Polanco and can also contribute off the bench as a corner outfielder or designated hitter.

Lovelady, 30, was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals last week, marking the fourth time the Mets have acquired him in the past nine months. The left-hander allowed seven earned runs over 10 innings with New York in 2025 but found more success at Triple-A Syracuse, where he posted a 2.08 ERA over 17.1 innings.

After the 2025 regular season, the Mets re-signed Lovelady to a split contract. He was designated for assignment three months later and claimed by the Nationals, who kept him for most of the spring. In five Grapefruit League innings, he allowed one run on five hits and three walks while recording eight strikeouts.

Lovelady gives the Mets another left-handed option in the bullpen while A.J. Minter (15-day IL) works his way back from last season’s left lat surgery. The veteran setup man is expected to spend early April in Port St. Lucie rehabbing before advancing to an affiliate.

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