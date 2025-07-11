Mets 2025 MLB Draft preview: players to watch for on draft night
The 2025 MLB Draft is almost here—set to kick off this Sunday, July 13, at 6:00 PM in Atlanta—and while New York Mets fans might not see their team make an early splash, there’s still plenty to be excited about.
Originally slated to pick at No. 28, the Mets saw their selection drop to No. 38 due to a Competitive Balance Tax penalty, triggered by exceeding the second surcharge threshold by more than $40 million. As a result, their first pick will come in Competitive Balance Round A rather than the traditional first round.
It’s a setback on paper, but the organization has been steadily rebuilding its farm system through a mix of smart trades and sharper drafting. And now, in his second draft at the helm, David Stearns has a chance to keep that momentum going.
Stearns' first swing last year is already looking like a home run. The Mets used their 19th overall pick on outfielder Carson Benge from Oklahoma State—and he’s quickly become one of the game’s rising stars. Ranked No. 74 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, Benge is thriving in Double-A Binghamton and continues to show signs of being a future staple in Queens.
So, who might join Benge as a future cornerstone in Queens? Here are a few names to watch when the Mets are on the clock Sunday night:
Mason Neville, OF, Oregon
Neville was selected in the 18th round by the Reds in 2022, but chose to refine his game in college instead. After transferring to Oregon, he’s emerged as a top center field prospect. This season, he tied for the NCAA Division I lead with 26 home runs, improving his plate discipline and cutting strikeouts. His left-handed power and speed make him a strong defender and a well-rounded draft target. He enters the draft ranked No. 35 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 prospects list.
Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson
Cannarella, the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year, is a tough, well-rounded center fielder who makes consistent contact and sprays the ball around the field. He won’t hit for much power, but his speed and defense help him cover plenty of ground. After a tough shoulder injury in 2024, he bounced back strong, showing resilience and a solid all-around game. Cannarella is ranked No. 36 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 prospects list.
JB Middleton, RHP, Southern Mississippi
Middleton, a right-hander from Southern Mississippi, took a big step forward in 2025 by thriving in a full-time starting role. He posted a dominant 0.85 WHIP, the second-best mark in Division I, and showed a complete, swing-and-miss arsenal. His fastball sits in the mid-90s with life, while his slider and changeup both offer sharp movement and deception. While he lacks ideal size, Middleton’s improved mechanics, athletic delivery, and sharper command have helped him emerge as one of the more polished college arms in the draft. He’s ranked No. 41 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 list.
Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama
Quick, a 6-foot-6 right-hander from Alabama, bounced back strong in 2025 following Tommy John surgery and reminded scouts why he was once considered the state’s top prep arm. He commands a sinking fastball that sits in the high 90s, pairing it with a sharp slider and a developing changeup. While his stuff shows plenty of promise, he’s still working on mastering his command. Ranked No. 38 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 prospects, Quick offers significant upside if he continues to refine his game.
With their first pick coming at No. 38, the Mets won’t have access to the top tier of the draft, but there’s still legitimate talent on the board. Whether they go with a polished college bat, a high-upside arm, or a toolsy outfielder, the opportunity is there to add another key piece to a farm system that’s trending in the right direction.