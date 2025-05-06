Inside The Mets

Mets' A.J. Minter to have season-ending surgery for torn lat

Lefty reliever A.J. Minter will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn lat next Monday.

Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts after the top of the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Just days after it was announced that lefty reliever Danny Young will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, the New York Mets will lose another lefty bullpen arm for the rest of the season.

On Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post announced that A.J. Minter will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn lat in a devastating blow to New York's bullpen. The ballclub was holding onto a faint glimmer of hope that Minter could return towards the end of the regular season, but the lefty will now officially undergo surgery next Monday.

Minter, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Amazins' during the offseason with an opt-out after the 2025 season, left his last outing against the Washington Nationals on April 26 when he came on to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. After the 31-year-old recorded the first out of the inning, Minter appeared to have tweaked something and was forced to leave his outing early.

After the game against Washington, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Minter was dealing with left triceps tightness.

With Minter now officially ruled out for the rest of the 2025 campaign with his left lat strain, it is a crushing blow for the first-year Met, who was off to a fabulous start in his first season in Flushing. Minter finished his first season with the Amazins' pitching in 13 games with a 1.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 11 innings of work, along with 14 strikeouts.

The Mets will now look for other arms to step up in their bullpen after losing both their lefties in less than a week. At the start of Monday's opening game of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York's only lefty option out of their bullpen is Génesis Cabrera, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets in the offseason.

