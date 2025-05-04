New York Mets lefty reliever to undergo Tommy John surgery
The New York Mets lost both of their top left-handed relievers to injury last week. While A.J. Minter’s chances of returning in 2025 appear slim, Danny Young’s season has come to an end.
Prior to Sunday’s doubleheader, the Mets announced that Young had been transferred to the 60-day injured list. Shortly after, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Young would undergo Tommy John surgery, costing him the remainder of 2025 and part of the 2026 season.
Young, who turns 31 later this month, appeared in a career-high 42 games last season for New York, posting a 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 11.5 K/9 rate in 37.2 innings. He had a 4.32 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 8.1 innings this season before landing on the injured list Wednesday.
According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Young had been dealing with forearm issues for a few weeks and had difficulty recovering. Imaging revealed a sprained ligament in his left elbow, and after seeking a second opinion, surgery was officially recommended. Mendoza indicated Sunday that Young still has to make a decision.
Season-ending surgery is also on the table for Minter, who was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. Young was set to become the Mets’ primary left-handed bullpen arm in Minter’s absence but was shut down just a few days after Minter.
“This is about as bad a timing as you can get,” Young told reporters Wednesday night. “It’s unfortunate. I obviously want to pick up the slack. This is the situation we’re in now.”
Currently, the only southpaw in the Mets’ bullpen is Génesis Cabrera, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. The 28-year-old owns a 3.91 ERA through 273 career MLB appearances.
New York also recently re-signed Brooks Raley, who served as their primary left-handed reliever last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. His contract includes a club option for 2026, and he could factor into their plans by the second half of the current season.