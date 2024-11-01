Mets' Ace Predicted to Leave New York For AL Team, Per Insider
The New York Mets would almost certainly not have made it to the NLCS without the extraordinary season that pitcher Sean Manaea produced.
Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Mets this past offseason that includes a player option for the 2025 season. He then went on to amass a 12-6 record and 3.47 ERA while throwing 181.2 innings in the regular season. The 32-year-old followed that up by going 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 4 postseason starts, including a masterful performance in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.
While Manaea seemed to run out of gas in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, that doesn't detract from the fantastic season he had in New York.
However, there's one clear downside for New York, now that Manaea's magical season is over: He's most likely going to opt out of his player option, test the free agency waters, and use his 2024 season as proof that he deserves a more lucrative deal than the $13.5 million the Mets would have given him if he exercised his option.
And in a November 1 article, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden predicted Manaea would sign elsewhere this offseason.
"The Royals sign lefty Sean Manaea to a three-year, $68 million deal to replace the departed Wacha," Bowden wrote.
Manaea would be a great fit for the Kansas City Royals, who made a surprise run to the ALDS this season; especially if their current ace Michael Wacha departs in free agency, as Bowden also predicted.
Although the Mets likely won't let Manaea leave Queens without their own free agency offer.