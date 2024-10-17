Mets Ace Predicted to Opt Out of Deal; Will He Return?
The New York Mets will need to address a lot of questions at the starting pitcher position this offseason.
One question is whether Kodai Senga — the pitcher New York predicted would be their ace during this 2024 season — will be able to stay healthy all the way up until Opening Day 2025.
They'll also have to decide which top-tier starting pitchers to prioritize in free agency, as they've been linked to Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell, and could be in play for others.
The Mets' front office must also figure out which of their three most consistent starters this season they'd like to pursue in free agency. Two of them (Luis Severino and Jose Quintana) and set to become unrestricted free agents while Sean Manaea has a $13.5 million player option for the 2025 season.
Manaea — who is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched this postseason — hasn't said publicly whether he's going to exercise that option or enter free agency. But an October 17 article from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggested that his decision will likely be an easy one.
"This is about as much of a no-brainer as there is on this list," Kelly wrote.
"Manaea had the best season of his career in 2024, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 3.83 FIP across 181.2 innings pitched. Both him and Luis Severino reviving their careers have been major factors in the Mets making a magical run to the NLCS.
"So, Manaea will obviously opt out of $13.5 million in 2025," Kelly continued. "The Mets will likely counter by extending a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to him. He could either accept that and return to the Mets in 2025, or decline it and look for more total money over a multi-year deal in free agency."
Kelly then added, "Having the qualifying offer attached to him, though, would mean any team other than the Mets would have to surrender draft compensation to sign him.
"It just feels like one way or another, Manaea will likely be back with the Mets in 2025. But it won't be for $13.5 million."
While it being a "no-brainer" that their postseason ace will opt out of his deal isn't ideal, Mets fans have got to like hearing that Kelly believes Manaea will return to Queens come 2025.