Mets' Ace Uncertain to Return After Latest Bleak Injury Update
The New York Mets are still waiting on their ace to return - which might not happen for quite a while.
After being shut down with tricep inflammation, Kodai Senga has yet to resume his throwing program. Senga has expressed regret over how much time he's missed - having not thrown a single pitch this season - and intends to be "deliberate" with his rehab, but beat writer Anthony DiComo reported that there is no timeline for Senga to return. He was originally expected to rejoin the rotation in June, but it's become clear he will not be ready by then due to his latest setback.
Senga's original injury was a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder, which was diagnosed during spring training. The recent tricep issue is unrelated to the shoulder strain, but he still received a cortisone shot on Friday.
"It's really taking it one step at a time, so it's hard to have a goal or a set date," Senga said through his interpreter. "I just want to get back out there. I'm here at the stadium. I see all the guys fighting and it really makes me want to have the urgency to go back out there and pitch for the team.
"I'm itching to come back. I really do want to come back and that's what I'm striving for. At the same time, I can't rush myself."
"It's just very, very frustrating for him and for a lot of people," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "The conversations are ongoing on a daily basis... but it's day-to-day, week-to-week, and at the end of the day, we're trying to put Senga in the best position so he can be out there and help us win games."
Senga is desperately needed by the Mets, as they are looking for any kind of spark that can get them back into the playoff hunt. Before a dramatic 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, the Mets had lost five games in a row and 12 of their last 15. They currently are four games out of the last Wild Card spot.
The Mets are looking everywhere for answers, but their 31-year-old ace might not be one of them.