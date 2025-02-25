Mets acquire once highly touted prospect in trade with Cubs
While the New York Mets rely on internal depth to overcome recent injuries in their starting rotation and infield, they went outside the organization to bolster another position group.
On Monday night, the Mets announced they had acquired outfielder Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, New York placed former Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with a dislocated and fractured left shoulder.
Canario, 25 in May, was recently designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for 40-year-old veteran and former Met Justin Turner. A once highly regarded prospect, Canario was out of minor league options, meaning he would have had to pass through waivers if he did not break camp with the Cubs.
With players like Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki ahead of him, making the Cubs' Opening Day roster was far from guaranteed. Chicago also currently has two outfield prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100: Owen Caissie (No. 54) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 90).
Once ranked within the top 10 in the San Francisco Giants’ farm system, Canario was a key piece in the 2021 deadline trade that sent former MVP Kris Bryant to the Bay Area. Canario totaled 37 home runs across three levels during his first full season with his new organization but has struggled to replicate that success since.
The right-handed outfielder played just 59 games in 2023 and 79 in 2024, missing time due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Along with durability concerns, he has had trouble making consistent contact.
Over seven minor league seasons, Canario has struck out in 26.3% of his plate appearances—a number that has climbed recently, as he posted a 30.4% strikeout rate at Triple-A Iowa last season. He also had a 63.5% contact rate at that level in 2024, which would have ranked last among qualified hitters in MLB.
Canario has appeared in just 21 major league games to this point, batting .286/.333/.524 with two home runs and eight RBIs over 45 plate appearances. In that small sample, his strikeout rate stands at 42.2%, while his contact rate is 59.8%. When he does connect, his raw power is undeniable.
Defensively, Canario has played all three outfield positions in the minors, though he has primarily been used in the corners at the major league level due to his below-average range. However, he possesses a strong arm, earning +1 Outs Above Average and +2 defensive runs saved in 71 MLB innings last season.
The Mets already have six outfielders expected to make the Opening Day roster if healthy. Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and Jose Siri are expected to handle the majority of outfield duties, while Starling Marte and Jesse Winker will mostly platoon at designated hitter.
With this depth, Canario faces an uphill battle to make the team out of camp, but as the Mets' recent injury struggles with starting pitching have shown, a lot can change during spring training.
If the Mets ultimately decide to send Canario to Triple-A Syracuse after spring training ends, he will have to go unclaimed on waivers first.