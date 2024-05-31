Mets Acquire Yankees Catcher; While Young Star Progresses Towards Return
The Mets are not finished tinkering with their roster.
The New York Mets have designated veteran catcher Omar Narvaez for assignment. This move comes after Narvaez's disappointing performance on both offense and defense since signing a two-year deal with the Mets last offseason.
According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo, Francisco Alvarez, who has been sidelined due to thumb surgery since April, is set to catch back-to-back games for Double-A Binghamton this weekend.
The Mets plan to re-evaluate him after these games, though he is expected to require additional rehab before being activated from the injured list due to the significant time he has missed.
Narvaez, 32, struggled throughout his tenure in New York. He was hampered by a hamstring injury for most of last season and appeared in just 42 games down the stretch, with Francisco Alvarez securing the starting catcher role.
Heading into this season, Alvarez remained the primary catcher, but when he was sidelined with an injury, Tomas Nido stepped up and capitalized on the increased playing time.
Despite a memorable walk-off hit last weekend, Narvaez has not provided much offensively this season, batting just .154 with two doubles and a .376 OPS across 28 games.
His time with the Mets concludes with a disappointing slash line of .192/.254/.259, including two home runs and seven doubles over 77 games.
To fill the roster spot left by Narvaez, the Mets have reportedly acquired catcher Luis Torrens in a trade with the Yankees.
Tomas Nido is expected to continue starting the majority of games, with Torrens serving as his backup until Alvarez returns.
The Mets have desperately missed Alvarez, as evidenced by their poor win-loss record in his absence. His return is eagerly anticipated as the team looks to improve its standing.