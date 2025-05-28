Mets adding infielder David Villar on minor league deal
The New York Mets are adding another player to their already stacked infield.
On Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that New York is adding infielder David Villar on a minor league contract. Villar was recently designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in the Giants' organization after being drafted by the ballclub in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Villar made his first major appearance during the 2022 season and batted .231/.332/.455 with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 52 games. Villar's versatility was made known during his first year at the big league level as he played 27 games at third base, 11 at first, six at second, and 10 as the designated hitter.
Despite showing promise in his rookie season, Villar failed to solidify himself as an everyday major league player. He played in just 46 games the following season, slashing just 145/.236/.315 with five home runs and 12 RBI. The 2024 season would again see Villlar spend the majority of his playing time in Triple-A, as he appeared in just 11 games for the Giants last season.
Villar would ultimately be DFA'd by the Giants on March 25, and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento on March 29 after clearing waivers. While the Giants selected the infielder's contract on April 19, he played in just nine games for San Francisco this season, going 4-for-20 at the plate; he was DFA'd again on May 19 and elected free agency three days later.
The infielder will now report to Triple-A Syracuse, hoping to make a name for himself in the Mets' organization. In his big league career thus far, Villar is slashing .200/.292/.391 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, and a .683 OPS.