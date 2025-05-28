Inside The Mets

Mets adding infielder David Villar on minor league deal

The former Giants prospect has a career .859 OPS in the minor leagues.

Logan VanDine

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are adding another player to their already stacked infield.

On Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that New York is adding infielder David Villar on a minor league contract. Villar was recently designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in the Giants' organization after being drafted by the ballclub in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Villar made his first major appearance during the 2022 season and batted .231/.332/.455 with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 52 games. Villar's versatility was made known during his first year at the big league level as he played 27 games at third base, 11 at first, six at second, and 10 as the designated hitter.

Despite showing promise in his rookie season, Villar failed to solidify himself as an everyday major league player. He played in just 46 games the following season, slashing just 145/.236/.315 with five home runs and 12 RBI. The 2024 season would again see Villlar spend the majority of his playing time in Triple-A, as he appeared in just 11 games for the Giants last season.

Villar would ultimately be DFA'd by the Giants on March 25, and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento on March 29 after clearing waivers. While the Giants selected the infielder's contract on April 19, he played in just nine games for San Francisco this season, going 4-for-20 at the plate; he was DFA'd again on May 19 and elected free agency three days later.

The infielder will now report to Triple-A Syracuse, hoping to make a name for himself in the Mets' organization. In his big league career thus far, Villar is slashing .200/.292/.391 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, and a .683 OPS.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

