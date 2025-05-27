Mets' Ronny Mauricio wins Player of the Week Award
The New York Mets have another promising young infielder in their minor league system, who is knocking on the door of the majors.
Ronny Mauricio has been tearing it up in Triple-A Syracuse and has now won the Player of the Week Award presented by AAA insurance.
Mauricio hit an astonishing .571 (eight hits) with a 1.659 OPS, two home runs, six RBI and two walks in a total of four games. Since joining Triple-A Syracuse at the conclusion of his rehab assignment, Mauricio has slashed .556/.571/.944 with a 1.515 OPS in five games and 18 at-bats.
Mauricio is making his way back from a torn ACL suffered in winter ball in the 2023-2024 offseason. The switch-hitting slugger has not appeared in the major leagues since making his debut in September of 2023 as a result.
In 26 career big-league games, Mauricio slashed .248/.296/.347 with a .643 OPS, two homers and nine RBI. He has also shown promise given how hard he hits the baseball.
Mauricio's power numbers have been impressive, slugging 71 homers in the minor leagues and majors between 2021-2023.
It remains to be seen when the Mets will call-up Mauricio to the big-leagues. But if he continues to perform in a similar way he could force the organization's hand.
The only dilemma is that the Mets have a bit of a log jam in their infield at the major league level as of this date. Mark Vientos and Brett Baty have been sharing third base while Luisangel Acuna and Jeff McNeil have been splitting second base duties. Vientos has seen some time at DH and McNeil plays the outfield as well.
Mauricio has been tearing it up at the plate in the minors, but he may have to wait a bit longer before he gets called back up to the bigs.