Mets Aggressively Pursuing Star Southpaw Pitcher Via Trade
If you thought the New York Mets were going to slow their roll after signing Juan Soto, you are sorely mistaken.
If anything, it seems that signing Soto to a historic contract on December 8 has only invigorated the Mets' front office, who appear to be in on many of the top free agents as the Winter Meetings commenced Monday.
Not only are the Mets remaining active in free agency, but they're also gauging the trade market to see if they can secure additional superstars that way.
And in a December 9 article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon conveyed that New York is showing real interest in Chicago White Sox southpaw superstar Garrett Crochet.
"After engaging in a spirited bidding war for prized free agent Juan Soto, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams vying for the best starting pitcher available via trade, Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet," the article wrote.
"The Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions. No deal with any club was considered close.
"Crochet, 25, is under club control for two more seasons before becoming a free agent. His estimated salary through arbitration in 2025, per MLB Trade Rumors, is just $2.9 million, a number that is particularly appealing with prices for free-agent starting pitchers soaring."
The article later noted, "The Mets, after beating out the Yankees for Soto, also would appear to have the edge for Crochet, based on the young talent they could offer.
"The Mets... have continued their pursuit of Crochet at the Winter Meetings, engaging in additional discussions with the White Sox. Details of the Mets’ offers are not known, but Crochet’s relatively low salary would be ideal at a time when they need to spend in other areas," it wrote.
Given the staggering sum that the Mets just gave Soto, them preferring to trade for top-tier pitchers like Crochet — who produced a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings last season — instead of pursuing them in free agency makes a ton of sense; even though they'd have to part ways with top prospects to land a player like Crochet.