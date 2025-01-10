Mets Agree to One-Year Deals with Six Arbitration Eligible Players
The New York Mets have enjoyed a terrific offseason so far.
Some of their activity includes the 15-year, $765 million signing of Juan Soto (the biggest splash in the offseason), the return of Sean Manaea on a three-year deal, and the ongoing effort to retain All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso. But while not of the same magnitude, the Mets have also agreed to one-year deals with all six of their arbitration-eligible players, with the most notable being pitcher David Peterson.
Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn add stability and depth to a starting rotation that lost Luis Severino to the A's and will not retain Jose Quintana. As for position players, Jose Siri could start in center field with Tyrone Taylor as the main outfield reserve, while Luis Torrens will likely be the backup to Francisco Alvarez.
Peterson went 10-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 21 starts last season, setting career highs in wins and innings pitched (121). The 29-year-old lefty has spent his entire six-year Major League career with the Mets, posting a record of 28-24 with a 4.08 ERA in 101 games. In addition to his success as a starter last year, Peterson also served as a valuable bullpen piece for New York during their playoff chase; his ability to serve as either a starter or reliever gives the Mets a versatile weapon.
Megill went 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games last season after winning a career-high nine games in 25 starts in 2023. The 29-year-old right-hander has a career record of 21-21 with a 4.56 ERA in 341.1 innings. Like Peterson, Megill also has experience as a reliever that allows him to provide depth to either the starting rotation or bullpen.
Blackburn, who was acquired by the Mets from the then-Oakland A's at the trade deadline, went 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts with his new team. Despite undergoing back surgery that prematurely ended his 2024 season, the 31-year-old veteran should be ready for Opening Day.
Siri has a career batting average of only .210 but provides additional power to the lineup; he hit 43 home runs in 704 at-bats over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. Taylor, a fellow outfielder, hit .248 in his first season with the Mets after spending his first five MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Finally, Torrens is a seven-year journeyman catcher who hit .229 in 118 at-bats with the Mets last season, but filled in admirably in Francisco Alvarez's absence by slashing .283/.333/.547 in his first 57 plate appearances.