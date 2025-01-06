Mets Announce David Wright Jersey Retirement, Franchise Hall of Fame Ceremony
It’s official, no player will ever wear the No. 5 jersey again for the New York Mets.
On Monday, the Mets announced that they will be retiring David Wright’s jersey number forever and immortalizing the legend into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.
Wright was drafted by the Mets 38th overall out of Hickory High School in Virginia in the first round of the 2001 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would go on to play all 14 of his MLB seasons with the Mets, suiting up in 1,585 regular season games and 24 playoff games.
Wright remains the franchise leader in a number of statistical categories including hits (1,777), RBI (970), runs scored (949), extra-base hits (658), and walks (762). He sits second on the career games played list behind only Ed Kranepool (1,853).
During his Mets career, Wright made the NL All-Star team seven times and won two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards. Wright also represented the United States at the 2009 and 2013 World Baseball Classics.
The Mets’ Captain will become the eighth player in the franchise’s history to have their number retired. Wright will join Mets legends like Darryl Strawberry (#18), Keith Hernandez (#17), Tom Seaver (#41), Mike Piazza (#31), Willie Mays (#24), Dwight Gooden (#16), and Jerry Koosman (#36). Former Mets Managers Casey Stengel (#37) and Gil Hodges (#14) have also had their numbers retired. He will become just the second player after Seaver to have their jersey number retired and be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on the same day.
True to his character, Wright released a heartfelt and humble statement after the Mets made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
“Excited, humbled, honored are just some of the words to describe the thought of this summer’s Mets Hall of Fame induction and seeing No. 5 up at Citi Field next to some of the best players to ever play the game. A big thank you to Steve and Alex Cohen and the entire Mets organization for this surreal honor.”
Wright’s jersey retirement and Mets Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 19th, 2025 at Citi Field before the team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. ET.