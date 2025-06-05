Mets announce rehab assignment for Sean Manaea
The New York Mets' ace from last season is one step closer to making his 2025 debut.
Speaking with reporters before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that starting pitcher Sean Manaea will start a rehab assignment for the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday. Manaea continues to work back from a strained right oblique he suffered before spring training; Mendoza also added that Manaea is slated for two ups at 35 pitches.
This news comes after the Mets' second-year skipper gave a positive report on the lefty's live bullpen session on Monday, which he said "went well."
Manaea's anticipated return to the Mets' rotation is an encouraging sign. New York's rotation this season has been a welcoming surprise without Manaea and Frankie Montas, who's also nearing a return from a high-grade right lat strain.
Read More: Frankie Montas struggles in potential final rehab start for Mets
The 33-year-old initially signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Amazins' in January 2024, with an opt-out after the season. In 32 starts, Manaea put together the best season of his career, posting a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. The lefty hurler also had an impressive postseason for the Mets, as he picked up his first career playoff win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching 7+ innings of one-run, three-hit ball while striking out six.
When Manaea opted out of his deal with the Mets once the offseason got underway, the ballclub re-signed their newfound ace to a three-year, $75 million contract last winter.
The Mets are now hoping Manaea's rehab outing for Brooklyn on Friday will go smoothly and join a rotation that enters Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a 2.92 ERA, the second-best mark in all of baseball.