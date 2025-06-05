Inside The Mets

Mets announce rehab assignment for Sean Manaea

The Mets' ace from last season will start a rehab assignment for the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday.

Logan VanDine

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets' ace from last season is one step closer to making his 2025 debut.

Speaking with reporters before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that starting pitcher Sean Manaea will start a rehab assignment for the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday. Manaea continues to work back from a strained right oblique he suffered before spring training; Mendoza also added that Manaea is slated for two ups at 35 pitches.

This news comes after the Mets' second-year skipper gave a positive report on the lefty's live bullpen session on Monday, which he said "went well."

Manaea's anticipated return to the Mets' rotation is an encouraging sign. New York's rotation this season has been a welcoming surprise without Manaea and Frankie Montas, who's also nearing a return from a high-grade right lat strain.

Read More: Frankie Montas struggles in potential final rehab start for Mets

The 33-year-old initially signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Amazins' in January 2024, with an opt-out after the season. In 32 starts, Manaea put together the best season of his career, posting a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. The lefty hurler also had an impressive postseason for the Mets, as he picked up his first career playoff win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching 7+ innings of one-run, three-hit ball while striking out six.

When Manaea opted out of his deal with the Mets once the offseason got underway, the ballclub re-signed their newfound ace to a three-year, $75 million contract last winter.

The Mets are now hoping Manaea's rehab outing for Brooklyn on Friday will go smoothly and join a rotation that enters Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a 2.92 ERA, the second-best mark in all of baseball.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News