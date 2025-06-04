Frankie Montas struggles in potential final rehab start for Mets
In what may have been his final rehab start for the New York Mets, starting pitcher Frankie Montas struggled mightily.
In his third rehab start on Tuesday and first for Triple-A Syracuse, Montas was ineffective, giving up five earned runs over 4+ innings. He struck out just three batters and walked one, while giving up an alarming four home runs on 61 pitches.
It was certainly a concerning outing for Montas, especially since this was the longest the 32-year-old had pitched in a live major league game thus far. Montas is continuing to work his way back from a high-grade lat strain he suffered during spring training, which resulted in him starting this season on the 60-day injured list.
The righty hurler signed a two-year, $34 million deal with New York during the offseason with an opt-out after this season, but has been snake-bitten by injuries over the last couple of seasons. After being dealt to the New York Yankees from the Athletics during the 2022 trading deadline, Montas struggled with right shoulder inflammation and went just 1-3 in eight starts with a 6.35 ERA.
Montas missed all but one start in the 2023 season after the Yankees shut him down from throwing before the regular season began, and his shoulder injuries from the previous season continued. He ultimately underwent arthroscopic surgery and made his only start in the second-to-last game of the year.
Despite staying healthy last season, it was an up-and-down year for Montas with both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. In 30 starts between the two clubs, Montas went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts across 150.2 innings.
While it is unclear when Montas will be inserted into the Mets' rotation, this potential final rehab start for the righty hurler may raise some concerns, especially after giving up four home runs.