Mets announcer roasts opponent over questionable Juan Soto, Pete Alonso decision
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has gotten off to a fantastic start in the 2025 season.
Entering New York's April 9 game against the Miami Marlins, Alonso was hitting .333 with a 1.139 OPS, 3 home runs, and a whopping 15 RBIs to start the season. This includes a 4 RBI performance during the Mets' 10-5 win over Miami on April 8.
Three of those four RBIs came via a base-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Mets were winning 6-5. Juan Soto was at the dish before Alonso, and the Marlins elected to intentionally walk him, which loaded the bases for the Polar Bear. What's more, the Marlins brought their infield in after this walk instead of doing a double play depth.
Even before Alonso punished this decision by Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, Mets TV play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen questioned it, which has since gone viral on social media.
"And again, they bring the infield in with the bases loaded and one out against Alonso," Cohen said. "What is going on? Why, why would you set up the double play, and then not play for the double play? Something is askew."
One pitch later, Alonso lined a double into left-center field that scored three.
Cohen later added, "And do you see how shallow the center fielder is playing? Against Pete Alonso? What are you doing?" as the camera was focused on McCullough.
This was certainly a head-scratching decision from McCullough on several fronts. Perhaps future teams won't be so eager to avoid Soto after seeing how Alonso responded in this instance.