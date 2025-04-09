Pete Alonso sends strong 4-word message about Juan Soto's lineup placement
The New York Mets improved to 8-3 on the 2025 season after their 10-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on April 8, which marks their 6th consecutive victory.
Several Mets players made a major impact on offense. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor smacked his first home run of the season, Starling Marte had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, and Brandon Nimmo also added 2 RBIs of his own.
But as has often been the case so far this season, slugger Pete Alonso was the Mets' best performer, as he tallied two doubles and 4 RBIs, which means that he's now hitting .333 with a 1.139 OPS, 3 home runs, and a staggering 15 RBIs to this point in the season.
$765 million man Juan Soto scored two of Alonso's four RBIs on the day, as he hits right before him in the lineup. And after the game, Alonso spoke about the benefits of having Soto hit in front of him.
"He's such a pro," Alonso said, per an X post from SNY.
"I mean obviously, we know he has power, he has the hit tool, he can hit for average. Super dynamic player offensively. But the thing that I really benefit from is that he sees a ton of pitches, and kind of seeing what they're doing to him really helps, because they're trying to stay away from the middle of the zone with him. And I can take some mental notes with that," he added.
Soto was also asked about having Alonso hit behind him after the game and offered a powerful response.
"I feel like it's really good," Soto said of him and Alonso being back-to-back in the lineup. "First of all, to have a chance if I can do more damage and stuff. But whenever they don't want to pitch to me, I know I have a guy behind me that can make it worse for them, so I'm really happy about that."
Mets fans are having no problem getting used to this 1-2 punch in the middle of their lineup.