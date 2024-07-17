Inside The Mets

Mets' Beloved Broadcast Trio Receives Prestigious Honor

The Mets have had one of the best booths in baseball for years, and are being recognized for their outstanding work.

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
It goes without saying that the New York Mets have one of the best broadcast teams in sports.

The beloved trio of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez have anchored the Mets' broadcasts on SNY since 2006, and have consistently been rated among the best broadcast teams in the sport. On Awful Announcing's local MLB broadcaster rankings, New York's broadcast has ranked as one of the five best for the past decade; the high point was a second-place ranking (behind only the iconic San Francisco Giants broadcast team) in 2023. (The irony of being ranked as the best broadcast booth on a site called Awful Announcing is pretty funny.)

But in the 2024 edition, with over 13,000 votes cast, Gary, Keith, and Ron reached a brand-new high. For the first time, they were ranked as the single-best broadcast booth in Major League Baseball this season; the Giants placed second, while the San Diego Padres ranked third.

"After a decade in the top five, their rank never decreasing, and an always respectable score, the beloved New York Mets broadcast team has finally topped our rankings with their best score ever," Joe Lucia of Awful Announcing wrote. "The trio of Gary, Keith, and Ron deserves this ranking, no matter what complaints might be dished out by some."

The Mets' broadcast team has been widely acclaimed for their baseball savvy, humorous moments, objective game-calling, and most importantly, their sheer enthusiasm for the play on the field. As such, Met fans have routinely raved about their local broadcasts, and even fans of rival teams have acknowledged how good the SNY team is.

Granted, the SNY booth probably didn't need a list to validate themselves, but being ranked as the best at what they do is certainly another feather in their cap.

