Mets' Brandon Nimmo could see time in this role due to foot injury
With the addition of Juan Soto this offseason, the New York Mets are now spoiled on outfielders, and that can be a good thing for Brandon Nimmo as he continues to recover from a foot injury.
The long-tenured Met suffered from plantar fasciitis in his left foot in 2024 and is still working to return to 100 percent from the injury. Nimmo told reporters earlier in the week that he feels like he is back to 91 percent currently.
Plantar fasciitis will make it hard to roam the outfield for Nimmo, who FanGraphs projects to be the starting left fielder on Opening Day. The addition of Soto, however, has given New York a surplus on outfielders, and Nimmo could spend time as the designated hitter early in the year as he works back to 100 percent.
Nimmo was asked by reporters on Valentine's Day if he thought he might serve as designated hitter more this year to help rest his foot.
"It's a possibility," Nimmo responded, "but I also am confident in everything that we've done this offseason that I think we can kind of put this in the rearview mirror if we nip it in the bud now... DH'ing is not out of the realm of possibility."
Nimmo has served as the team's designated hitter in 10 games across his nine-year career. In those games, he has batted .324/.452/.529 with two home runs, six RBI, and a 143 OPS+ with eight walks to only six strikeouts across 42 plate appearances. While it is a very small sample size, it is still the best line he has produced from any role he has served in.
With the Mets still having Starling Marte on the roster and a trade of the veteran now seemingly unlikely, this gives the team the flexibility to shift Nimmo to the designated hitter role and put Marte in the outfield. The outfield's defense would see a drastic hit, but the offense's firepower will remain just as potent keeping Nimmo's bat in the lineup.
Nimmo has shifted his approach at the plate to seek more power over the last two seasons, reaching a career-high 24 home runs in 2023 and hitting 23 in 2024. Fangraphs projects the veteran to serve in the fourth spot in the lineup, though he only batted in that position for seven games last year.
For his career, Nimmo has batted .261/.371/.438 with 110 home runs, 371 RBI, and a 126 OPS+ across 3,713 plate appearances in 911 games. Last season was a down year for Nimmo, held back by the plantar fasciitis. The veteran batted only .224/.327/.399 with 23 home runs, 90 RBI, and a 107 OPS+ across 663 plate appearances in 151 games.