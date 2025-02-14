Source: Where things stand between the Mets and Starling Marte
The New York Mets already tried trading Starling Marte this offseason. However, the veteran bat remains on the club's stacked roster with camp about to begin.
Back in December during Winter Meetings, the Mets had a deal on the table that would have sent Marte to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Harvey. This swap would've exchanged two rental players with differing salaries. The Mets offered to pay down a portion of Marte's $20.75 million salary while Harvey is making just $3.7 million in 2025.
But an agreement was never reached and there has been little-to-no traction on a trade of Marte ever since.
With mandatory workouts set to begin on Monday, Feb. 17 in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Marte's situation hasn't changed much.
As a source told Mets On SI on Friday, the Mets are still open to trading Marte, 36, if the right deal arises, but the current expectation is that he will stick with the club.
Marte is said to be happy with his role and loves playing for the Mets. He also provides the type of positional flexibility that president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza value.
While the Mets could still pounce for a proper return, Marte's bat is solid and he will be utilized as a right-handed hitting DH platoon with the lefty swinging Jesse Winker. Both sluggers are serving as outfield depth alongside Tyrone Taylor. Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri and Juan Soto could make up the starting outfield alignment from left to right on most days.
Jeff McNeil can also play left field. And keep in mind, Nimmo is coming back from plantar fasciitis which means it may make sense to DH him on certain days early on in the year, which opens up left field for McNeil, Marte and Winker.
As rival executives suggested over the weekend, a swap of Marte for Padres lefty reliever Wandy Peralta makes sense. But the Padres and head baseball man A.J. Preller want to win, which means they don't want to sell off talent. The Mets would have to pay down a significant portion of Marte's deal to move him as well.
The Mets don't appear to be in a hurry to dump Marte's salary either despite blowing past their offseason budget by re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal that nets him $30 million in 2025 and has an opt-out after the first season. New York's current luxury tax payroll is projected to be over $320 million.
Marte can still swing the bat and serve as outfield depth. He proved to be a productive player in a part-time role last season after returning from a knee injury in August. He was also a key contributor in the postseason.
At this point in time, Marte seems likely to stick with the Mets for the same reason McNeil is remaining with the team. They aren't going to pay for this veteran duo to go elsewhere and produce for another club given their floor value and upside.
Marte could still be traded before Opening Day if an opportunity comes up for Stearns, but the current belief is the Mets will keep him on the team on the final year of his deal.