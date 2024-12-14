Inside The Mets

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Provides Injury Update on His Plantar Fasciitis

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided an injury update on his plantar fasciitis in an exclusive interview with The New York Post.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) walks in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was playing through the pain in the end of the season as his team made it all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS.

Nimmo revealed to The Athletic during the postseason that he was dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which bothered him late in the season and in the playoffs.

The good news is that Nimmo appears to be progressing well in his offseason rehab and provided an update to Mike Puma of The New York Post in an exclusive interview.

As Nimmo told Puma, he received a PRP injection in his foot in the days that followed the Mets' Game 6 elimination loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 20.

Per Puma, Nimmo has been working out a total of four days a week down in Port St. Lucie, Fla. at the Mets' spring training facility. However, he has not yet begun to run or even jog at this point.

“Those are things with plantar that unfortunately come a little bit slower,” Nimmo told The Post. “But we’re at a point in the offseason where it’s OK. We can give it some time and continue to load it. … If we keep heading in the right direction, I think we should have no problem come spring training.”

Despite not running or jogging yet, Nimmo is optimistic that he should be good to go by the time spring training starts up in mid-February.

Nimmo's foot injury could explain his second half struggles in 2024. Following the All-Star break, the soon to be 32-year-old slashed just .190/.277/.319 with a .596 OPS in 61 games. In the postseason, he hit .220 with a .608 OPS in 50 at-bats.

Nimmo moved to left field on a full-time basis last year and is projected to remain in the same spot in 2025 with the arrival of superstar right fielder Juan Soto. The Mets also went out and acquired center fielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade to platoon with Tyrone Taylor.

