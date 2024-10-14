Mets' Brandon Nimmo Reveals He's Dealing With 'Uncomfortable' Injury
Brandon Nimmo revealed to Tim Britton of The Athletic that he has plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which he has been playing through since May.
Nimmo told The Athletic that he aggravated the injury last Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, citing that it could've either occurred on his fake out down the third base line or when he scored on Starling Marte's two-run single.
“Right now it hurts pretty good,” Nimmo told The Athletic following the Mets' ugly 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night. “The second-to-last game against Philadelphia, I did something on the field and made it quite a bit worse. … When it gets inflamed and flares up, it’s a harder thing to calm down.”
The 31-year-old went 0-for-3 in Game 1 of the NLCS before being pinch-hit for in the ninth inning with the Mets trailing by nine runs.
Nimmo went 7-for-21 in the Mets' first five games of the postseason, but has gone 0-for-8 with three walks across his last three contests since his injury worsened.
Although the outfielder slugged 23 home runs and drove in a career-high 90 RBIs during the regular season, his .224/.327/.399 slash line was well below his normal production.
Nimmo says the injury got "better" between the final game of the NLDS on Wednesday and Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, but not as much as he hoped. While hitting doesn't bother him as much, running is painful.
“I think when I really need it, I’m probably not 100 percent, but I can get going pretty good,” Nimmo told The Athletic. “But it’s uncomfortable.”
In the offseason, Nimmo believes the ailment will require “at least a PRP injection." But for now, he is being forced to rely on painkillers, anti-inflammatories, massaging and stretching in order to continue playing.
“It’s the NLCS,” Nimmo told The Athletic. “You do whatever you can in order to get out there and help in any way you can.”