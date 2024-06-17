Mets' Brandon Nimmo Reveals His Father’s Special Morning Ritual
Ron Nimmo knows more about the New York Mets than his son Brandon does.
The New York Post published a story on Father’s Day that detailed Brandon Nimmo’s father’s morning routine.
“He gets up in the morning and he’ll just type my name into the news,” Nimmo said of his father, Ron, who's a 64-year-old retired CPA.
While Ron Nimmo has made it a habit of Googling Brandon's name and reading every piece of info there is for him to find, he has learned to keep whatever he reads (the good and the bad) to himself.
“I have learned that it’s probably best that I let [Brandon] find out about that stuff himself, not for me to bother him,” Ron said. “I mean, he’s got a lot of people with a lot of input into what he should do and when he should do it and how he should do it.”
Even without being subject to his father’s daily media recaps, Brandon has still learned to develop thick skin.
Nimmo has been in the Mets' organization his entire professional baseball career. He was drafted out of high school by New York with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2011 Draft.
One year later, Nimmo was playing for the Brooklyn Cyclones, who are the Mets’ High-A affiliate.
Ron recalls his son revealing back then: “The first day I was here, [Cyclones fans] were all my friend. The second day, they were all telling me how worthless I was and the Mets wasted their money.”
Nimmo has proven to be a worthwhile investment. Since being called up to the Mets in 2016, Nimmo has hit .266 with a .819 OPS and 94 home runs. He has also become a fan favorite due to his willingness to stay late after games and give fans autographs in Citi Field’s parking lot.
Nimmo also made it known how much he values his father’s sacrifices.
“I know that it wasn’t his first choice to be working a desk job for 12 hours a day and doing all these things in order that I might have a better shot at doing what I wanted to do,” he said. “So I really have appreciated everything that he’s done for me.”
And Nimmo showed that appreciation with three hits in the Mets’ 11-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Father's Day.