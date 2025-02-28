Inside The Mets

Mets' Brett Baty continues to play himself onto Opening Day roster

After another strong day in spring training, Brett Baty is continuing to show he belongs on the Mets' Opening Day roster.

Feb 23, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a balk during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a balk during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Heading into spring training, New York Mets infielder Brett Baty needed to get off to a fast start offensively if he wanted to be on the team's Opening Day roster.

With his uncertain status to make the roster when the Mets open their 2025 season on March 27, Baty has certainly used that as motivation this spring after another great day at the plate.

On Thursday, Baty hit his second home run of the spring when he slugged a two-run homer in the Mets' 5-0 win over the Houston Astros. In 11 at-bats so far this spring, the 25-year-old has a .545 batting average with two home runs, three RBI, and an impressive 1.727 OPS.

This hot start on offense for Baty has been a welcoming sign for the Mets after back-to-back disappointing seasons. Even after being named the starting third baseman last year, Baty lasted just 50 games, batting just .229/.306/.327 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

Baty was then optioned to the minor leagues on May 31, and ended up staying there for the rest of the season when Mark Vientos was named the new starter at third base. Vientos ended up having a breakout season on offense for New York and it is a foregone conclusion that he will continue being the starting third baseman at the hot corner for the Mets in 2025.

With Baty also taking reps at second base this spring, which is a position he played in 27 games last year while he was down in the minors, the infielder's offensive production so far could result in him being a potential backup at that spot at the major league level this spring.

Also, with primary starting second baseman Jeff McNeil just 1-for-10 (.100) in three spring training games so far, Baty could see more playing time at second base this spring if he continues to produce on offense when given the opportunity.

