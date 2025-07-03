Mets broadcaster rips New York for 'whimper' effort in recent loss
The New York Mets split their July 2 doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers. While they won the second game by a score of 7-3, they lost their first contest on Wednesday 7-2, which marked their 14th loss in their past 17 games.
New York has been subject to a lot of criticism over this losing stretch. And after the Mets went down without much of a fight in the ninth inning against Milwaukee yesterday, SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen sent a strong message about the club's effort.
"So the Mets [are] going out with a whimper. And that's really been the case often in these games where they've fallen behind. The at-bats late in games have really suffered," Cohen said after Pete Alonso grounded out for the second-to-last out of the game.
Perhaps Cohen was being too harsh on the Mets, as it's hard to muster a lot of energy when you're down five runs in the final frame of a game, especially when another nine-inning contest looms right after it.
Still, New York seemingly waving the white flag before their 27 allotted outs are up feels indicative of this recent losing stretch. Maybe the Mets winning the latter half of their doubleheader will be enough to get this team back into gear as they head into the All-Star Break.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see how David Stearns and the front office looks to improve this roster over the next month ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.