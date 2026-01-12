Mets trade prediction coming true could shift offseason narrative

New York Mets fans aren't content with how this current offseason has played out. And they're right to feel frustrated, given that the team has lost several of their most beloved players and has not done enough to replace their production in the lineup.

If there's a silver lining, it's that the Mets are seeming more and more likely to sign either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, both of whom would be fantastic fits with the team because of New York's glaring hole in right field.

And when it comes to Bellinger (who appears to be the Mets' preferred target), ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney reported in a January 10 article that the Yankees, "Are now operating under the assumption that Bellinger is going to sign elsewhere. New York is now seeking additions elsewhere," because contract negotiations have stalled between the two sides.

That elsewhere could absolutely be the Mets, which would do a lot to turn around the feeling that David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office are coming up short when it comes to making this team a World Series contender.

However, New York needs more than an outfielder if they're to really have a hope of winning a championship next season. They also need a frontline starting pitcher, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon conveyed that the Mets' focus is on exploring a trade for a top-tier pitcher rather than finding one in free agency in a January 7 article.

Mets predicted to trade for Freddy Peralta

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports predicted that this trade would be for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta in a January 8 article.

"I'll say yes [on the Brewers trading Peralta], especially in light of the Cubs dealing for Edward Cabrera. That's one domino in the starting pitching world. Once Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez sign -- and everyone realizes the Tigers aren't going to trade Tarik Skubal-- the market for Peralta will intensify and the Brewers will do what they do best in spinning a talented veteran for a package that will end up being worth the move," Snyder wrote.

"I'll say it's the Mets and former Brewers executive David Stearns who make the move for Peralta," he added.

Trade talks around Freddy Peralta are expected to heat up, per @Ken_Rosenthal & @WillSammon



The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Braves and Red Sox have all shown interest pic.twitter.com/fhUlCszTaC — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 5, 2026

The Mets managing to sign either Bellinger or Tucker and then trading for Peralta would get fans feeling a lot more optimistic about what the 2026 season might amount to.

