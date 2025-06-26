Inside The Mets

Mets call up Austin Warren, option Jonathan Pintaro to Triple-A

The Mets are calling up Austin Warren from Triple-A and are optioning Jonathan Pintaro after making his major league debut on Wednesday.

Logan VanDine

Mar 16, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Austin Warren throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are making another move to their bullpen.

On Thursday, the team announced that they're calling up right-handed reliever Austin Warren from Triple-A Syracuse, while Jonathan Pintaro will be sent back down to Triple-A.

Pintaro made his big league debut against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, pitching the ninth inning with a comfortable 7-1 lead for the Amazins'. But the righty recorded just two outs while giving up two earned runs on two base hits, striking out one and issuing two walks. Edwin Díaz ultimately recorded the last out to seal a 7-3 win against Atlanta.

As for Warren, the Mets claimed the 29-year-old off waivers on January 15 after the San Francisco Giants designated him for assignment a week earlier. Warren initially made his major league debut for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2021 season and in 16 appearances, went 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 20.1 innings.

The righty reliever would end up struggling the following year in 2022 as he posted a 5.63 ERA for the Angels in 14 appearances, striking out just nine in 16 innings. Warren would make just two bullpen outings for the Angels in 2023 when it was announced that he needed Tommy John surgery, cutting his season short.

After being let go by Los Angeles after the 2023 campaign, the San Francisco Giants signed Warren to a one-year major league deal on February 14, 2024. Warren spent most of 2024 pitching in Triple-A for the Sacramento River Cats; in just six big league outings for the Giants, Warren posted a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 innings.

The Mets are now hoping Warren can be a mainstay for their bullpen, which has struggled mightily during the team's recent skid. The righty made one lone appearance this season thus far against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4, pitching a scoreless inning.

