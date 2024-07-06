Inside The Mets

Mets Call-Up Promising Young Arm to Help Boost Bullpen

The New York Mets have called up this young arm to help boost their struggling bullpen.

Feb 25, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Eric Orze (92) checks the runner at first base during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
It's no secret that bullpen has been a major weakness for the New York Mets despite their impressive turnaround.

As a result, the team has shuffled depth arms back-and-forth from the minor leagues with the hope of finding some reliability from unlikely candidates.

Young righty reliever Eric Orze will be the latest hurler to get a shot in the big-league bullpen, as the Mets called him up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday to replace right-hander Ty Adcock on their roster. Adcock had a 14.54 ERA (seven earned runs) in 4.1 innings of work for the Mets this season.

Orze, 26, had a 3.76 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 38.1 innings in Syracuse this season. He is a name that has been discussed in the Mets' system a number of times in the past several years as being a high-upside reliever. And while he has yet to fully put it together in the minors, his strikeout rate has been impressive in each campaign of his minor league career. This is something the Mets' pitching coaches can possibly work with at the major league level.

This is Orze's first call-up of his career, so he is set to make his big-league debut at some point over the weekend when the Mets bring him out of the bullpen against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Orze throws a fastball in the low-90's but has hit 96 mph in his career. He also has a splitter, which is his best pitch, and a slider as well.

The Mets are hoping they can receive productive innings out of the righty, who has astoundingly overcome cancer multiple times in his young life.

In addition to Orze, the Mets will get closer Edwin Diaz back from suspension for sticky stuff on Saturday. The Mets' bullpen had a league-worst 8.37 ERA across 10 games without Diaz, as Tim Healey of Newsday pointed out.

