What Craig Kimbrel Can Contribute to the Mets in 2026

When the New York Mets signed veteran closer Craig Kimbrel to a minor league deal, experience and success as a setup man were perhaps the two things he brings to what is slated to be a new-look Mets bullpen in 2026.

Kimbrel was a non-roster invite to spring training, meaning the 37-year-old, who is likely heading to the Hall of Fame when he hangs up his cleats, will have to try and earn a roster spot this spring with the Mets. Despite that level of uncertainty for the veteran right-hander, Kimbrel still has so much love for the game of baseball.

“I love playing the game,” Kimbrel said in an exclusive interview with Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I love competing, standing on the mound. … I take that very seriously. I want to go out there and compete and be a part of that, the high-pressure stuff. I’m getting a little excited just talking about it. So the fact that I still want to do that, there’s no reason for me to be at home watching the game.”

The Mets are certainly familiar with Kimbrel, especially at the beginning of his career, having spent his first five seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2010-2014).

Despite racking up 440 career saves, which is currently fifth all-time in Major League Baseball history, it has been a struggle over the last couple of seasons for Kimbrel. He bounced around multiple teams last year (the Braves, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros) and looked good in a small sample size, posting a 2.45 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 11 innings pitched. In 2024, however, the now 16-year veteran logged a 5.33 ERA in 57 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles before he was ultimately released.

The 2023 season also saw Kimbrel struggle with the Philadelphia Phillies, most notably in the postseason when he blew Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed four earned runs over those two games, including giving up a walk-off single to Ketel Marte in Game 3; Arizona went on to win that series in seven games.

While Kimbrel and his velocity may not be the same anymore, the Mets have just four bullpen locks heading into this season (Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and Luis García), which could present an opportunity for the former Met foe to crack the Opening Day roster. The Mets, though, are expected to have lefty reliever A.J. Minter back by May as he continues to rehab from a torn left lat muscle, which cut his first season in New York short.

When asked how long he may keep playing, Kimbrel offered a comical response to DiComo, saying, “I guess the teams and the guys at the plate are going to let me know that.”

