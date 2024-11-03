Mets Called Top Potential Fit For Proven Playoff Performer
Among the most compelling storylines for the New York Mets' offseason is how President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will construct his starting rotation for 2025.
There are numerous high-level starting pitchers available in free agency this offseason, and the Mets have been linked to many of them. However, given New York's impressive run to the NLCS this year making it clear that they're ready to contend for the World Series, Stearns could choose to prioritize pitchers who have proven track records of success in the postseason.
And in a November 1 article, Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner listed former Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi as a great potential fit for the Mets.
"A vesting player option kicked in this year for Eovaldi when he tallied more than 300 innings over the past two years in Texas. At 34, he's still plenty productive, and his history of postseason success should make him an attractive short-term add for a contender," Kavner wrote before deeming the Mets one of five possible fits for Eovaldi.
The 34-year-old is a two-time World Series champion and has a reputation for performing when the lights are brightest. He boasts a 9-3 record and 3.05 ERA in 79.2 career postseason innings pitched, which includes a staggering 5-0 record and 2.95 ERA for the Rangers in the 2023 postseason (which culminated in them winning the World Series).
Eovaldi also amassed a 1.61 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched for the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 playoffs, and was a key component to them winning the World Series that year.
Does Eovaldi have another iconic postseason performance in him? If the Mets sign him this offseason, they'd likely get to find out.