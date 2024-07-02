Mets Calling Up Top Prospect to Boost Starting Rotation
The New York Mets have made a decision on their impressive top prospect.
Manager Carlos Mendoza informed reporters on Monday that 25-year-old righty Christian Scott is slated to start on the mound against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
When Mendoza was asked why it was the right call to bring Scott up from Triple-A Syracuse right now, he said, “Well, we’ve been saying he’s a big league pitcher, you know.
“Now, where we’re at, especially needing a spot in our rotation… it’s his time now,” Mendoza added.
Scott was selected by the Mets in the fifth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft and has risen through the ranks of their minor-league system. He is now viewed as a potential future mainstay in their starting rotation based off the early promise he has shown.
Scott is currently listed as the top pitcher and No. 3 prospect in the Mets’ organization, according to MLB.com.
Scott has already made five starts for the Mets this season and currently holds a 3.90 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched.
His most recent Major League start came on May 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In this outing, Scott threw five innings and allowed 2 earned runs.
Scott has been masterful for Syracuse this season. In nine starts, he has amassed a 3-0 record with a 2.79 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched.
Per The New York Post’s Mike Puma, with Scott's promotion on the horizon, the Mets have discussed moving Triple-A starter Jose Butto to the bullpen in order to help their struggling unit in the big-leagues.
This would allow Butto to potentially relieve Scott in a multi-inning role on Wednesday while also keeping him on a typical starter’s schedule, should the Mets decide to re-insert Butto back into the starting rotation.
Perhaps a solid performance against Washington on Wednesday will keep Scott with the Mets for good. Time will tell, but the Mets just won for the 19th time in the past 27 games to get back to .500. Now, they have their top ranked pitching prospect coming back to the majors on Wednesday.